The Flyers are 9-12-1 on the road. Philadelphia has given up 23 power-play goals, killing 81% of opponent chances.

Arizona knocked off Philadelphia 3-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 5. Phil Kessel scored two goals for the Coyotes in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Schmaltz leads the Coyotes with 26 assists and has collected 33 points this season. Clayton Keller has recorded five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 36 points, scoring 12 goals and adding 24 assists. James van Riemsdyk has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with a .886 save percentage.

Coyotes: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

