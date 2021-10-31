NOTES: It was the second meeting between the Oilers and Canucks this season. On Oct. 13, Edmonton beat Vancouver 3-2 in a shootout in both teams’ season opener. … Edmonton held a 6-4-0 edge in last year’s North Division season series. … The Oilers and Canucks lost to the Philadelphia Flyers in their last games. It was Edmonton’s first defeat of the year. … Jason Dickinson and Tucker Poolman were back into the Vancouver lineup after missing Thursday’s game with injury.