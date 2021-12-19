NOTES: Seattle’s Brandon Tanev took a hit against the boards with about four minutes left in the game, and stayed down on the ice in pain. When he skated off, he was helped off the ice and did not put weight on his right leg. Hakstol said he didn’t have an update on Tanev’s condition after the game. ... Earlier Saturday, Oilers F Jesse Puljujarvi was placed in COVID-19 protocol, a day after F Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and defenseman Duncan Keith. The Oilers now have five players and head coach Dave Tippett in COVID-19 protocol, as Devin Shore and Ryan McLeod have already missed games. ... Before the game, Seattle announced D Jamie Oleksiak was unavailable due to COVID protocol. The Kraken’s Colin Blackwell, Yanni Gourde, and Riley Sheahan were already on the COVID-19 list.