NOTES: Flames C Elias Lindholm played his 600th career game. … Bruins F Trent Frederic missed his fifth straight with an undisclosed upper-body injury. David Pastrnak got hit in the mouth with the puck but returned. … Ritchie was sidelined for his 10th consecutive game with a lower-body injury. … Gaudreau also hit the cross bar late in the opening period. … Each of Boston’s last three games were 5-2 victories.