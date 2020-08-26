Before joining the NFL, Casey worked for the New England Tea Men of the North American Soccer League and the NHL’s New York Rangers.
Casey was born in New York City and graduated from Iona College in New Rochelle, New York in 1964. He later served in the U.S. Army Reserve.
He is survived by Toby Casey, his wife of 56 years. Funeral services are private.
