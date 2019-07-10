VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Forward Micheal Ferland has signed a four-year deal with the Vancouver Canucks.

The 27-year-old’s contract carries an average annual value of $3.5 million, the club announced Wednesday.

“Micheal is an energetic player that drives the play and can contribute in all three zones,” Canucks general manager Jim Benning said in a statement. “He’ll make our team harder to play against on a nightly basis and we’re excited that he’ll call Vancouver home.”

Ferland was an unrestricted free agent after putting up 40 points in 71 games for Carolina this past season.

He previously played four seasons in Calgary, scoring a career-high 21 goals in the 2017-18 season.

Selected 133rd overall by the Flames at the 2010 draft, Ferland has 129 points in 321 NHL games.

