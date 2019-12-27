All times EST

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Military Bowl at Annapolis, Md.: North Carolina vs. Temple, noon

Pinstripe Bowl at New York: Wake Forest vs. Michigan State, 3:20 p.m.

Texas Bowl at Houston: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M, 6:45 p.m.

Holiday Bowl at San Diego: Iowa vs. Southern Cal, 8 p.m.

Cheez-It Bowl at Phoenix: Air Force vs. Washington State, 10:15 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at Boston, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.