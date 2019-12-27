NBA
Cleveland at Boston, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Miami, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
NHL
Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.
