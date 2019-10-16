Andrew Mangiapane also scored, and Elias Lindholm added an empty-net goal for Calgary, which snapped a two-game losing skid.

David Rittich made 21 saves and improved to 3-2 on the season.

Defenseman Matt Niskanen scored early in the third period as the Flyers closed within 2-1.

Brian Elliott made 35 saves in his first start of the season for the Flyers.

With Elliott pulled for an extra attacker, the Flyers couldn’t produce an equalizer in the final two minutes of regulation.

Elliott stopped Lindholm twice in the first four minutes of the third.

Travis Konecny fed Niskanen in the high slot from behind the net for Philadelphia’s first goal of the game at 4:58.

Konecny’s assist was his seventh point in four games.

Trailing by a goal, Philadelphia pressed early in the second period.

Rittich stopped Oskar Lindblom in the first minute and shut down James van Reimsdyk twice in the slot four minutes in.

Mangiapane made it 2-0 at 14:15. Flames captain Mark Giordano dished the puck to Mangiapane at the point, and his low knuckler beat Elliott on the stick side.

Frolik scored at 1:35 of the first period. He knocked down a clearing attempt by Flyers defenseman Justin Braun and whipped the puck over Elliott’s glove.

NOTES: A Calgary goal with five seconds remaining in the opening period was waived off. Officials ruled Sean Monahan kicked the puck into Philadelphia’s net.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Finish a three-game trip at Edmonton on Wednesday.

Flames: Host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

