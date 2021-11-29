Quinn Hughes set up Pettersson for a one-timer to open the scoring on the power play 8 minutes into the first period. It was Pettersson’s fourth of the season. Hughes got his team-leading 14th assist and J.T. Miller his 13th and team-high 20th point.
Poehling levelled things at 1-1 with 1:21 left in the first. After starting the year in the AHL, Poehling is now tied with Nick Suzuki for goals by a Canadiens center with four.
Garland brought Vancouver back on top in the second period. Bo Horvat intercepted Josh Anderson’s no-look pass along the boards and passed to Garland who scored his seventh — tying Miller for the team lead.
With two power-play opportunities against the Canucks, the worst penalty-killing unit in the NHL, Montreal still couldn’t find the back of the net with the man advantage.
UP NEXT
Canucks: At Ottawa on Wednesday night to finish a five-game trip.
Canadiens: Host Colorado on Thursday night to wrap up a two-game homestand.
