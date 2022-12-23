Girard scores in OT to lead Avalanche over Predators 3-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Samuel Girard scored at 4:17 of overtime to give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday night.
In overtime, skating down the left side on a 2-on-1, Girard took a pass from Evan Rodrigues and beat Saros.
With Colorado down a goal late in the third, Compher redirected Artturi Lehkonen’s shot by Saros with 4:55 remaining.
SUCCESS AGAINST NASHVILLE
Rantanen has four goals and two assists in three games against the Predators this season. In his career, he has averaged more than a point per game against Nashville, with 10 goals and 11 assists in 20 games.
NICHUSHKIN SIDELINED
Colorado winger Valeri Nichushkin did not return for the third period due to a lower-body injury. Nichushkin saw 13:31 of ice time through two periods, with his last shift concluding with 17 seconds remaining in the period.
UP NEXT
Predators: Host Dallas on Tuesday night.
Avalanche: At Arizona on Tuesday night.
