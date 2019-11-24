Connolly’s power-play goal closed the gap to 4-2 at 3:08 of the third, but Girgensons countered with his second goal with 6:35 to go.

HURRICANES 2, RED WINGS 0

DETROIT — James Reimer made 19 saves for his 22nd career shutout in Carolina’s victory over Detroit.

Sebastian Aho had a goal and an assist, and Teuvo Teravainen also scored to help Carolina win for the sixth time in seven games.

Jimmy Howard stopped 34 shots for Detroit. The Red Wings have lost six in a row.

