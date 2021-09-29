The power play has been the Achilles’ heel for the Golden Knights since Year 1 but their struggles were particularly acute last postseason. Vegas went 0-for-17 on the power play in its final eight playoff games: two against the Colorado Avalanche and the six-game exit against the Canadiens. Four of the games in the semifinal matchup with Montreal were decided by one goal. Three of them went to overtime, and Vegas only won one of them. Vegas finished with the 22nd-best power play in the league last season. With the talent at the top, the Golden Knights feel there’s no excuse to not have a top-tier power play.