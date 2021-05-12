Sharks forward Patrick Marleau got some gifts in what could have been his final game with the franchise. His teammates gave him a custom painting of him and Gordie Howe to honor Marleau’s breaking Howe’s NHL all-times games played record last month. At the request of the Howe family, Marleau also was given the stick Howe used in his final NHL game that had been displayed at the Hall of Fame. That stick will be replaced in the Hall by a stick Marleau used in the record-setting game.