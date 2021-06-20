A team spokesman declined comment when asked if McCrimmon was fully vaccinated. McCrimmon said before the series the Golden Knights had reached the 85% of their traveling party fully vaccinated threshold that qualifies for relaxed virus protocols.
The 60-year-old McCrimmon traveled with the team to Montreal, and became the second person involved in the series to test positive. Canadiens interim coach Dominique Ducharme is self-isolating and will miss his second game since testing positive on Friday.
The Golden Knights are the first U.S.-based team to travel to Canada this season after the NHL received an exemption from national and provincial health officials two weeks ago. With teams previously barred from cross-border travel, the NHL was limited to inter-division play through the second round of the playoffs, and created a North Division made up of the league’s seven-Canadian-based franchises.
The NHL’s agreement with the Canadian government required players, coaches and staff from the two teams crossing the border to be contained to a bubble between the hotel and arena while in Montreal — and the Canadiens while on the road in Las Vegas. McCrimmon and Vegas President George McPhee were seen mask-less while watching Game 3 from a suite in Montreal on Friday night, which could be considered a protocol violation.
___
AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports