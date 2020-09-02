The Canucks are 11-8-1 against Pacific Division opponents. Vancouver ranks second in the Western Conference recording 8.9 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.7 assists.
The Golden Knights are 15-6-2 against the rest of their division. Vegas ranks fourth in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Max Pacioretty with 32.
TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with a plus-16 in 68 games this season. Bo Horvat has five goals over the last 10 games for Vancouver.
Mark Stone leads the Golden Knights with 42 total assists and has 63 points. Pacioretty has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.
DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Canucks: Averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 5.2 penalties and 13.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.
Golden Knights: Averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.
INJURIES: Canucks: Micheal Ferland: out (undisclosed), Tyler Myers: out (shoulder).
Golden Knights: None listed.
