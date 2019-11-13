The Blackhawks are 4-3-3 in conference play. Chicago has converted on 14.5% of power-play opportunities, scoring eight power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Oct. 22, Vegas won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Stone has recorded 18 total points while scoring eight goals and collecting 10 assists for the Golden Knights. William Karlsson has recorded five assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

AD

AD

Patrick Kane has recorded 20 total points while scoring eight goals and totaling 12 assists for the Blackhawks. Brandon Saad has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 3-4-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .891 save percentage.

Golden Knights Injuries: Alex Tuch: day to day (upper body).

Blackhawks Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD