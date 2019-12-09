The Blackhawks are 2-4-2 against opponents from the Central Division. Chicago has given up 20 power-play goals, killing 79.6% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Nov. 13, Chicago won 5-3. Dylan Strome recorded a team-high 3 points for the Blackhawks.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Karlsson leads the Golden Knights with a plus-five in 32 games played this season. Alex Tuch has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Kane leads the Blackhawks with 36 points, scoring 14 goals and adding 22 assists. Jonathan Toews has collected five assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 5-3-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Golden Knights Injuries: Cody Eakin: out (upper body).

Blackhawks Injuries: Olli Maatta: day to day (illness).

