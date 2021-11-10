NOTES: Paul Cotter made his NHL debut for Vegas, skating on the fourth line with Brett Howden and Jonas Rondbjerg. ... In his first game back from a lower-body injury, Marcus Johannson assisted on Eberle’s goal. Johansson’s last game was in Vegas on opening night of the season. ... Eichel, the newest Golden Knight, attended the game and cranked the rally siren before the opening puck drop. ... Tanev’s assist was his 100th career point. ... Gourde blocked a shot in the second, left the ice, came back and scored his goal — and then left after two shifts in the third. ... In a matchup of teams with the two worst power plays in the league, both scored with the man-advantage. Seattle went 1 for 4, and Vegas finished 1 for 2.