San Jose Sharks (46-27-9, second in the Pacific Division during the regular season) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (43-32-7, third in the Pacific Division during the regular season)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Vegas leads series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights look to clinch the Western Conference first round over the San Jose Sharks in game six. The teams meet Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Sharks won the last meeting 5-2. Tomas Hertl scored a team-high two goals for the Sharks in the victory.

The Golden Knights have gone 18-8-3 against division opponents. Vegas has given up 44 power-play goals, killing 80.9 percent of opponent chances.

The Sharks are 21-16-4 in road games. San Jose has scored 289 goals and ranks second in the league averaging 3.5 goals per game. Joe Pavelski leads the team with 38.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 25 goals and has totaled 59 points. Mark Stone has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Brent Burns leads the Sharks with 67 total assists and has recorded 83 points. Hertl has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 5.7 penalties and 15.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .876 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 5.3 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Golden Knights Injuries: None listed.

Sharks Injuries: Radim Simek: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.