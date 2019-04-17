Vegas Golden Knights (43-32-7, third in the Pacific Division during the regular season) vs. San Jose Sharks (46-27-9, second in the Pacific Division during the regular season)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Vegas leads series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the San Jose Sharks in the Western Conference first round with a 3-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Thursday for the ninth time this season. The Golden Knights won the last matchup 5-0. Max Pacioretty scored a team-high two goals for the Golden Knights in the victory.

The Sharks are 25-11-5 at home. San Jose is third in the NHL averaging six assists per game, led by Brent Burns with one.

The Golden Knights are 19-20-2 on the road. Vegas leads the Western Conference shooting 34 shots per game while averaging three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burns leads the Sharks with 67 assists and has recorded 83 points this season. Tomas Hertl has totaled 12 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 25 total goals and has totaled 59 points. Reilly Smith has five points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, five assists, four penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Sharks: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, five assists, four penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with a .871 save percentage.

Sharks Injuries: Marc-Edouard Vlasic: day to day (undisclosed), Radim Simek: out (lower body).

Golden Knights Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

