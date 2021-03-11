The Golden Knights are 16-6-1 in division games. Vegas ranks ninth in the Nhl recording 8.6 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.5 assists.
In their last meeting on Jan. 26, St. Louis won 5-4. Perron scored a team-high two goals for the Blues in the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Hoffman leads the Blues with a plus-13 in 25 games this season. Ryan O’Reilly has nine assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.
Mark Stone has 28 total points while scoring six goals and totaling 22 assists for the Golden Knights. Alex Tuch has 9 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.
Golden Knights: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.
INJURIES: Blues: Carl Gunnarsson: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: day to day (upper body), Oskar Sundqvist: day to day (undisclosed), Robert Thomas: out (thumb).
Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: day to day (upper body), Alex Pietrangelo: out (undisclosed).
