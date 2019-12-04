The Golden Knights are 7-6-1 in road games. Vegas has converted on 22.8% of power-play opportunities, recording 21 power-play goals.

The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 23 points, scoring 10 goals and collecting 13 assists. Brock Nelson has totaled four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Reilly Smith leads the Golden Knights with 12 goals and has 20 points. Nate Schmidt has totaled eight assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Islanders: 7-2-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Islanders Injuries: Thomas Greiss: day to day (illness).

Golden Knights Injuries: Cody Eakin: out (upper body).

