The Golden Knights are 5-2-0 on the road. Vegas averages 10.6 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the league. Brayden McNabb leads the team serving 22 total minutes.

The teams face off Thursday for the first time this season.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews has recorded 18 total points while scoring 12 goals and collecting six assists for the Maple Leafs. Kasperi Kapanen has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

AD

Mark Stone has collected 18 total points while scoring eight goals and totaling 10 assists for the Golden Knights. William Karlsson has collected 10 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-3-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

AD

Maple Leafs Injuries: Jake Muzzin: day to day (personal).

Golden Knights Injuries: Alex Tuch: out (upper body), Marc-Andre Fleury: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD