San Antonio finished 48-34 overall and 30-22 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Spurs averaged 111.7 points per game while shooting 47.8% from the field and 39.2% from behind the arc last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Warriors Injuries: Alen Smailagic: out (right ankle sprain), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Kevon Looney: out (neuropathy), Jacob Evans III: out (abductor), Stephen Curry II: out (hand).

Spurs Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

