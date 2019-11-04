Portland finished 53-29 overall and 21-20 on the road a season ago. The Trail Blazers gave up 110.5 points per game while committing 20.4 fouls last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Warriors Injuries: Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), D’Angelo Russell: day to day (ankle), Kevon Looney: out (neuropathy), Draymond Green Sr.: day to day (left index finger), Jacob Evans III: out (left abductor), Stephen Curry II: out (hand), Alen Smailagic: out (right ankle sprain).

AD

AD

Trail Blazers Injuries: Hassan Whiteside: day to day (knee), Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (left shoulder dislocation), Pau Gasol: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD