Gourde, Larsson give Kraken 3-0 win in final home game

Placeholder while article actions load

SEATTLE — Yanni Gourde and Adam Larsson scored in the first period to help Seattle a 3-0 win over the San Jose Sharks in the Kraken’s final home game of the season on Friday night. Victor Rask scored an empty-net goal in the final minute and Chris Driedger had 24 saves for his first shutout of the season — the Kraken’s third.

Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 28 shots for the Sharks, who finished the season on a three-game losing streak.

It was the final game of the season for San Jose and the last home game for Seattle, two teams who were well out of the playoff hunt.

Although Seattle has had a disappointing inaugural season — and the third-worst record in the NHL — the home crowd was in a celebratory mood. The Kraken gave the fans early reasons to cheer, taking a 2-0 lead in the first period.

Gourde netted his 21st goal from the top of the right circle. Adam Larsson scored the second goal on a slap shot from the top of the left circle with 1½ minutes to play in the period. It was Larsson’s 25th point of the season, setting a career high.

Advertisement

Seattle rookie Matty Beniers earned an assist on Larsson’s goal, giving him at least one point in eight of his nine career games, including all five home games.

San Jose’s closest scoring chance came on a power play with about nine minutes to go in the second period, when Brent Burns’ shot bounced off the crossbar.

NOTES: The Kraken won three of the four meetings between the teams. San Jose is the only team Seattle has beaten three times. … Larsson is the eighth Kraken player to reach a career high in points, joining Will Borgen, Ryan Donato, Morgan Geekie, Karson Kuhlman, Kole Lind, Jared McCann and Carson Soucy. … This is the third straight season the Sharks have missed the playoffs, the longest stretch in franchise history.

UP NEXT

Sharks: San Jose’s season is over.

Kraken: Finishes the season with a makeup game at Winnipeg on Sunday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article