Keith Yandle scored his first goal of the season for Philadelphia. Scott Laughton had a goal and an assist, and Carter Hart stopped 20 shots.
The Flyers lost 6-3 to the Red Wings on Wednesday night at Philadelphia. Back home in Detroit, the Red Wings got off to a fast start.
Bertuzzi scored his 23rd goal off a Robby Fabbri pass 5:36 into the first period.
Zadina made it 2-0 with his sixth goal midway through the second. Larkin carried the puck from his own zone into Flyers territory and dropped it off to Zadina, who wristed a shot from the slot for just his second goal in his last 24 games.
The Flyers broke through with 7.5 seconds left in the second on Yandle’s power-play goal, a blast from the point. Philadelphia was 0 for 5 on the power play on Wednesday.
Seider fired in a shot from the point at 9:05 of the third during Detroit’s first power-play opportunity. Laughton answered less than a minute later with his ninth goal on a rebound.
Rasmussen scored an empty-netter to clinch Detroit victory.
WORTH NOTING
It was Greiss’ first appearance since Jan. 9. ... Red Wings defenseman Troy Stecher played for the first time since Nov. 4 after being removed from injured reserve. He missed 37 games after undergoing wrist surgery. ... Detroit D Nick Leddy (upper body) missed his fifth consecutive game. Another D, Filip Hronek, is in COVID-19 protocol. ... Philadelphia F Gerry Mayhew suffered a facial injury when he fell and crashed into the boards midway through the third. ... Flyers D Rasmus Ristolainen missed the game with an undisclosed injury. ... The Red Wings are 16-1-2 when leading after two periods.
UP NEXT
Flyers: Visit Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.
Red Wings: Visit Minnesota Wild on Monday.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports