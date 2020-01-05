Alex Iafallo scored on the power play and Jack Campbell made 34 saves for the Kings, who have lost five of their last seven games.

Grimaldi made it 1-0 at 10:21 of the first period by scoring off his own rebound, with Josi getting the secondary assist.

Johansen extended the lead to 2-0 with 14 seconds remaining by burying a one-timer off Josi’s pass.

Josi has seven goals and 10 assists during his point streak, including nine assists in his past five games.. Weber had a point in nine straight games Dec. 31, 2010-Jan. 16, 2011.

Iafallo cut the deficit to 2-1 at 5:57 of the second period with a wrist shot from the slot after Tyler Toffoli stole the puck from Josi in the offensive zone. Iafallo has two goals and five assists during a six-game point streak.

Trenin put the Predators back up 3-1 at 9:37 of the third, tipping Matt Irwin’s shot from the point to send the puck bouncing in.

Smith made it 4-1 at 10:46.

NOTES: Predators F Matt Duchene was a late scratch because of illness. ... Predators D Dante Fabbro (upper body) is day-to-day. ... Kings D Joakim Ryan (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

UP NEXT

Predators: At Anaheim on Sunday.

Kings: Host Columbus on Monday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

