Houston went 53-29 overall and 10-6 in Southwest Division play a season ago. The Rockets allowed opponents to score 109.1 points per game and shoot 46.6% from the field last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Grizzlies Injuries: Grayson Allen: day to day (ankle), Jaren Jackson Jr.: day to day (right knee).

Rockets Injuries: Gerald Green: out (left foot), Nene: out (abductor).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD