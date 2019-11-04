Houston Rockets (3-3, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (1-4, 13th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

Houston faces Memphis for a Southwest Division matchup.

Memphis finished 33-49 overall and 8-8 in Southwest Division play a season ago. The Grizzlies averaged 103.5 points per game last season, 17.7 on free throws and 29.7 from 3-point range.

Houston went 53-29 overall and 10-6 in Southwest Division play a season ago. The Rockets allowed opponents to score 109.1 points per game and shoot 46.6% from the field last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Grizzlies Injuries: Grayson Allen: day to day (ankle), Jaren Jackson Jr.: day to day (right knee).

Rockets Injuries: Gerald Green: out (left foot), Nene: out (abductor).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD
AD