The Penguins are 7-7-2 in road games. Pittsburgh has converted on 17.3% of power-play opportunities, scoring 18 power-play goals.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi leads the Predators with 35 points, scoring 14 goals and registering 21 assists. Calle Jarnkrok has collected 9 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Evgeni Malkin leads the Penguins with 22 total assists and has recorded 31 points. Bryan Rust has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Predators: 6-2-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.4 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Mikael Granlund: day to day (lower body).

Penguins: Justin Schultz: out (lower body), Evgeni Malkin: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

