It was the only goal Gunnarsson scored in 68 career NHL playoff games.
“Carl is the consummate professional and has been a great player for the Blues for the past seven seasons,” Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said. “From his legendary goal in Game 2 of the finals to his numerous contributions to the St. Louis community, he will continue to be a shining example for current and future Blues (players).”
The 34-year-old Swede had his 12th season in North America cut short by a knee injury in February.
Gunnarsson played 629 regular-season games for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Blues since making his NHL debut in 2009. A steady, defense-first presence on the blue line, he recorded 138 points and averaged over 18 minutes a game on the ice.
