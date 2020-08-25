The Stars are 22-12-6 in conference games. Dallas has converted on 21.1% of power-play opportunities, scoring 42 power-play goals.

The Avalanche are 10-8-2 against the rest of their division. Colorado averages 9.1 points per game to lead the Western Conference, recording 3.4 goals and 5.7 assists per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 33 assists and has 50 points this season. Denis Gurianov has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Ryan Graves leads the Avalanche with a plus-40 in 69 games this season. Nathan MacKinnon has seven goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Stars: Averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Avalanche: Averaging 3.6 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.0 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Stephen Johns: out (undisclosed), Ben Bishop: out (undisclosed).

Avalanche: Matt Calvert: out (undisclosed), Philipp Grubauer: out indefinitely (leg), Erik Johnson: out indefinitely (undisclsoed).

