John Gibson stopped 27 shots for Anaheim.

Gurianov scored on the Stars’ first shot. He skated into the right faceoff circle and lifted a backhand over the left shoulder of Gibson at 2:42.

Midway through the first period, the Ducks killed a 5-on-3 power play.

For Gurianov’s second goal, he skated past the puck at the blue line, recovered and slid another backhand inside the right goalpost at 17:37.

The Stars outshot Anaheim 10-8 and won 74 percent of the faceoffs (17 for 23) in the first.

Anaheim pulled within 2-1 on a power-play goal by Max Comtois at 4:31 of the second period. The puck came to him in front of the goal with Bishop out of position to the left of the net. Comtois settled the puck from a skate to his stick for his first goal this season, the third of his career.

It was only the second Anaheim goal in 26 power plays this season.

The goalies took over in the scoreless third period. Gibson made a glove save on Tyler Seguin and a breakaway by Radek Faksa, sent in by Mattias Janmark. Bishop stopped two shots from the blue line by Cam Fowler.

Gibson left for a sixth skater with 2:15 to play, but the Ducks couldn’t score again.

NOTES: Dallas RW Corey Perry played against Anaheim for the first time since he signed with the Stars in July as a free agent. He played 988 games in 14 seasons for the Ducks. ... Dallas C Andrew Cogliano, also facing his former team for the first time, assisted on Gurianov’s goal. Anaheim traded Cogliano to Dallas last season for C Devin Shore, a healthy scratch against the Stars. ... Dallas F Blake Comeau (lower-body injury) is 10-14 days away from playing again, coach Jim Montgomery said. Comeau hasn’t played since the opening game Oct. 3. ... The Ducks have faced 5-on-3s three times in the last two games, allowing only one goal. Dallas has had a 5-on-3 advantage in two straight games, scoring only after the first Ottawa skater left penalty box on Monday.

Ducks: Play the third game in a four-game trip on Saturday at Colorado.

Stars: Host Pittsburgh on Saturday in the third game of a four-game homestand.

