Johnny Gaudreau scored for Calgary, which fell to 4-3-0 under head coach Darryl Sutter. The Flames were playing their third game in four nights and coming off a 2-0 loss to Toronto on Saturday.
The 22-year-old Gustavsson became the fourth goaltender to start a game this season for Ottawa. He stopped eight shots in place of injured starter Joey Daccord in the Senators’ 3-2 shootout loss to Vancouver on Wednesday night, his NHL debut.
Dzingel had the only goal of the first at 10:23. He converted on a 2-on-1 with Clark Bishop, beating Jacob Markstrom (21 saves) on a wrist shot for his seventh of the season.
And Gustavsson made it stand through two periods despite Calgary holding a 26-16 edge in shots on goal. He made a nice stop on Calgary’s Zach Rinaldo just over nine minutes into the second, then denied Flames forward Dillon Dube with 2:34 to play.
Gaudreau tied the game at 14:54 of the third. He came off the bench to take a centering pass from Milan Lucic and fired a shot past Gustavsson for his 13th of the season.
