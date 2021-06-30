“I know personally it would be killing you inside to miss the grandest ball of them all, and that’s the Stanley Cup Final,” said Cooper, who is coaching in his third. “This is a time you should enjoy, and for him to have a team be in the final and not be part of it, I feel for him, even if he’s the competition. You want a team to have its full slate of players and the entire coaching staff. You really want guys to experience this and one day tell their kids, ‘I coached in the Stanley Cup Final.’”