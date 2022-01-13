Each team was 1 of 4 on the power play. ... Montreal defenseman Chris Wideman was suspended one game without pay by the NHL for a head-butt against Boston forward Erik Haula on Wednesday. He’ll forfeit $3,750. ... With goaltender Jake Allen sidelined by an undisclosed injury, the Canadiens called up Cayden Primeau from the taxi squad to back up Montembeault and brought up goalie Michael McNiven from Laval to the taxi squad. ... Chicago’s Lukas Reichel played in his first NHL game. He was the Blackhawks’ top pick in the 2020 draft, selected 17th overall. ... Forward Alex DeBrincat was the lone Blackhawk named to the Central Division All-Star team. Forward Nick Suzuki was the only Canadien picked for the Atlantic Division squad. It’s the first NHL All-Star Game for each.