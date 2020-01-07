Mike Hoffman and Noel Acciari had the goals for the Panthers. Chris Driedger made 32 saves in his second consecutive start.

Hall’s power-play goal, a shot from the right circle that went over Driedger’s left arm, gave the Coyotes a 3-2 lead at 15:39 of the second.

AD

Soderberg’s goal from in front with 1:59 left in the third stretched it to 4-2. Crouse added an empty-netter in the final minute.

AD

All five goals in the second period came during a span of 5:19.

Arizona tied it 2-all on the goal by Ekman-Larsson. Derek Stepan passed from the high slot to Ekman-Larsson in the left circle and his shot beat Driedger at 13:33.

After trailing 1-0, the Panthers scored twice in 36 seconds. They tied the game when Acciari redirected a shot from the point by Keith Yandle at 11:21. Hoffman gave Florida a 2-1 lead when he fired a shot from the left circle past Hill at 11:57.

The Coyotes went ahead 1-0 on Dvorak’s power-play goal. Hall shot from the right circle and the puck deflected off Dvorak’s stick in front with 9:40 left in the second. The goal was reviewed for a possible high stick, but the call stood.

AD

NOTES: Coyotes G Antti Raanta is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. G Ivan Prosvetov, who has never played an NHL game, was called up from AHL Tucson last Sunday. ... The Panthers played the first of a four-game homestand.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: At the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

Panthers: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD