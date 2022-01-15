NOTES: Saros had 11 wins in the Predators’ previous 17 games, the best stretch by a goalie in the league during that span. … It was the Bruins’ third game in four days, all of them at home. … Boston won the other meeting between the teams this season, 2-0 in Nashville on Dec. 2. … Smith had 162 goals and 330 points in 661 games with the Predators from 2011-20.