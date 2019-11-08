Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for New Jersey, and Nikita Gusev also scored.

The Flames won their second straight to open a four-game homestand and improved to 6-1-1 at home this season.

David Rittich made 21 saves for Calgary. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 33 shots.

Hanifin’s points came on three consecutive goals after Gusev gave the Devils a 2-1 lead at 5:21 of the second.

On the tying goal, Hanifin showed poise in carrying the puck from the blue line along the sideboards and around the back of the net before centering a perfect pass to Monahan, who one-timed his fourth of the season. It was just the second goal in 17 games for the perennial 30-goal scorer.

The go-ahead goal by Backlund at 14:53 deflected off Devils captain Andy Greene.

The Flames power play struck again with 14 seconds left in the second. Hanifin’s shot from the blue-line beat Blackwood, who was screened by Milan Lucic.

Gaudreau put the game away in the third, getting behind Matt Tennyson and scoring on a nice backhand.

Hanifin’s big night came in the first game after coach Bill Peters, frustrated with his team’s inconsistent play all season, shuffled all three of his defensive pairings. Hanifin’s only partner since he was acquired by the Flames two seasons ago, Travis Hamonic, moved to the top pairing, alongside reigning Norris trophy winner Mark Giordano. Hanifin’s new partner, promoted from the third pairing, was Rasmus Andersson.

NOTES: Hughes has nine points (four goals, five assists) in his last eight games. ... Flames D Michael Stone returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch the last seven games.

UP NEXT

Devils: At Edmonton on Friday night.

Flames: Host St. Louis on Saturday night.

