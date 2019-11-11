JJ Redick had 24 points, Josh Hart scored 19, and Jrue Holiday added 18 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds for New Orleans, which played without leading-scorer Brandon Ingram due to a sore right knee.

The Rockets led 95-82 early in the fourth quarter on Westbrook’s dunk, but the Pelicans pulled to 97-93 on a four-point play by Redick. Harden then took control with his scoring burst in a 2:10 span. He started the run by splitting defenders for driving layups on consecutive possessions and then made back-to-back 3-pointers, including one for a four-point play. By the time Harden made two free throws to end the run, Houston led 110-93 with 5:20 left.

Harden and Westbrook missing 14 of their first 16 attempts on 3-pointers, and finished a combined 4 for 19 from long range. But they did enough with mid-range jumpers and layups.

The Rockets built a 42-31 lead midway through the second quarter, but the Pelicans used an 18-9 run, with eight points coming from Hart, to trim the deficit to 51-49. Despite shooting just 4 for 19 from 3-point range, Houston led 58-52 at the half.

Harden struggled early from long range, missing his first four shots. The Pelicans stayed within striking distance on the strength of Redick’s 3-point shooting (4 of 6) for 12 first-half points.

Holiday committed all six of his game-high turnovers in the first half.

Harden’s first 3 of the game put Houston up 68-57, but New Orleans went on a 17-7 spurt, with seven points by E’Twaun Moore, to cut it to 75-74. The Rockets closed the quarter by outscoring the Pelicans 15-8 to lead 90-82 after three.

TIP-INS

Rockets: After allowing 126.8 ppg and going 3-3 to start the season, the Rockets have won four straight and allowed just 105.5 ppg. ... Harden has averaged 40.6 in his last eight games.

Pelicans: G Lonzo Ball missed his second consecutive game with a right adductor strain. ... The Pelicans used their seventh starting lineup in the last 10 games. ... Coach Alvin Gentry gave the Rockets a free throw on a rare technical foul by picking up a wayward pass by P.J. Tucker before it rolled out of bounds.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host the LA Clippers on Wednesday night.

Pelicans: Host the LA Clippers on Thursday night.

