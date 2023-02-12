Harris scores twice, Montreal beats Edmonton 6-2

MONTREAL — Jordan Harris had his first career two-goal game and the Montreal Canadiens earned wins on back-to-back afternoons with a 6-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.
Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane scored for Edmonton. Connor McDavid was left off the score sheet, ending a 15-game point streak.
Stuart Skinner made 24 saves as the Oilers recorded their first regulation loss in 12 games. They were on a 9-0-2 run heading into Sunday’s contest.
UP NEXT
Oilers: Host Red Wings on Wednesday.
Canadiens: Host Blackhawks on Tuesday.
___
AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports