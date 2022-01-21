NOTES: Thanks to COVID rescheduling, the Blackhawks and Wild hadn’t played each other since Feb. 4, 2020. ... Minnesota had 30 shots on goal. ... Neither team scored on the power play. ... Blackhawks D Riley Stillman was favoring his left shoulder with 3:10 left in the second period after checking Kevin Fiala and didn’t return. There was no immediate word on his status for Saturday. ... Midway through the first period, Minnesota’s Connor Dewar and Chicago’s MacKenzie Entwhistle were ejected for staging the second fight after a stoppage. They dropped the gloves while Duhaime and Stillman were throwing punches. ... Joel Eriksson Ek returned to Minnesota’s lineup after five games on the COVID protocol list.