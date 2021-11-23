NOTES: Dallas had just two penalties, the second with just 20 seconds to play. ... The 23-year-old Oettinger and Skinner, 22, began this season in the AHL. Oettinger was playing in his 33rd career NHL game, Skinner in just his seventh. ... Draisaitl, who assisted on McLeod’s goal, has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in the last six games. ... Ryan Bowness, the Pittsburgh Penguins’ director of professional scouting and son of Dallas coach Rick Bowness, was among the scouts at the game. ... A melancholy father-son remembrance was the pre-game puck drop by Dallas Cowboys color commentator/former quarterback Babe Laufenberg to honor Luke Laufenberg, who died of cancer at age 21 in 2019.