The Stars are 16-6-4 in Western Conference play. Dallas has scored 22 power-play goals, converting on 18% of chances.

The teams face off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 38 points, scoring 15 goals and adding 23 assists. Alex Iafallo has recorded four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Roope Hintz leads the Stars with 14 goals and has 21 points. Alexander Radulov has totaled three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Kings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

