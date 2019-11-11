The 85-year-old Cherry called immigrants “you people” and said, “you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey” and said he didn’t see immigrants wearing poppies to honor the country’s fallen on Remembrance Day, which is observed on Monday.
Cherry has provided commentary following the first intermission of “Hockey Night in Canada” for years.
