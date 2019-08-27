FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 file photo, Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Mike McKenna (56) stands on the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals in Washington. Journeyman goaltender Mike McKenna has announced his retirement after a career that included stints with 15 NHL organizations and 22 professional teams. McKenna announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 roughly two weeks until the start of training camps. (Nick Wass, File/Associated Press)

Journeyman goaltender Mike McKenna has announced his retirement after a career that included stints with 15 NHL organizations and 22 professional teams.

McKenna announced his decision on Twitter on Tuesday, roughly two weeks until the start of training camps. The 36-year-old had been open to playing another season but wanted to be rooted in one place because his oldest daughter is now in school.

Since being a sixth-round pick of the Nashville Predators in 2002, McKenna played in the NCAA, ECHL, American Hockey League and NHL. He played 15 games for the Lightning, 10 for the Senators, four for the Blue Jackets, two each for the Stars and Devils and one apiece for the Coyotes and Flyers.

McKenna spent a vast majority of that time in the AHL.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.