Pastrnak, the league’s leading goal scorer at the break, was named All-Star MVP after scoring four goals and adding two assists. San Jose’s Tomas Hertl, who at 26 was among the oldest players to shine in the 3 on 3, scored five goals to help the Pacific come away with the win.

AD

“It’s a young man’s game now in the NHL, and these guys, they’re superstars,” Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin said.

Pettersson and Chicago’s Patrick Kane — who was cheered and booed by fans in enemy territory — tried to score a lacrosse goal. Neither was successful, though it has happened twice in the NHL this season.

AD

In addition to youth and offensive talent, the night was a showcase of St. Louis hockey in the aftermath of the Blues winning their first Stanley Cup title. Laila Anderson, whose courageous battle with a rare degenerative disease served as the team’s inspiration last season, announced the Blues’ four All-Stars.

St. Louis natives Jon Hamm and Jenna Fischer and Hockey Hall of Fame Blues alumni Wayne Gretzky and Brett Hull spent time behind the benches as honorary captains.

AD

Blues fans who cheered goaltender Jordan Binnington’s success in the skills competition Friday didn’t get to see their players reach the 3-on-3 final because the Central Division lost the Western Conference semifinal 10-5 to the Pacific. Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk, who grew up in St. Louis, had two goals and two assists including the game-winner.

AD

Pastrnak and Ottawa Senators forward Anthony Duclair each had a hat trick to help the Atlantic beat the Metropolitan in the Eastern Conference semifinal.

Some of the most entertainment of the event came between the semifinals and final when Green Day performed on the ice. Fans in the arena could hear multiple swear words during Green Day’s performance that were bleeped out on the NBC television broadcast.

AD

The Capitals made their mark on the game for the Metropolitan squad.

Defenseman John Carlson, playing in his second all-star contest, scored his division’s first goal, 2:13 into the one-period game, cutting the Atlantic’s lead to 2-1.

Winger T.J. Oshie, a first-time all-star in his 12th season in the league, scored at the 5:29 mark to give the Metropolitan squad its first lead, 3-2.

Oshie had one of the assists on Carlson’s goal.

AD

The two points and the weekend were extra special for Oshie, who returned to St. Louis where he played the first seven seasons of his career after being drafted by the Blues, who traded him to Washington in the summer of 2015.

AD

As is typical for goalies in all-star events, which feature little to no real defense, it was a busy night for Capitals netminder Braden Holtby, who gave up four goals against nine shots.

The Capitals’ Todd Reirden coached the Metropolitan squad. Center Alex Ovechkin was voted the Metropolitan Division captain by fans, but he decided he would not attend, citing his desire to rest and stay ready for the second half of the season and the playoffs.

As mandated by league rules, Ovechkin will serve a one-game suspension for skipping the contest. He will sit out the Capitals’ game Monday against Montreal.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports