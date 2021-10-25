Tyler Seguin scored for the Stars.
Elvis Merzlikins stopped 31 shots and is unbeaten in four starts this season. He turned back a barrage of shots and cleared the zone with a confident poke check, carrying a shutout bid into the final three minutes of the game.
Bjorkstrand put Columbus on the board early, taking a pass from Jack Roslovic and Hofmann at 5:53 of the first period and beating Braden Holtby on the rush for his third goal and team-leading eighth point.
Bjorkstrand has three multipoint games this season.
The Jackets appeared to go up 2-0 at 7:17 of the second, but Cole Sillinger’s shot was deemed not fully across the goal line.
Hofmann made it 2-0 and brought the home crowd to its feet with his first NHL goal at 10:39 of the second, a shot off a feed from Bjorkstrand.
Columbus went up 3-0 on Werenski’s goal at 5:14 of the third, redirecting a Sean Kuraly shot and giving Kuraly his first point since joining his hometown team from Boston.
Seguin made it 3-1 at 17:41 of the third after Holtby was pulled for an extra skater.
An empty-netter by Texier at 18:11 extended the Columbus lead to 4-1.
Holtby, who made his fifth start in six games, stopped 22 shots in the loss.
