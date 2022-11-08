Horvat scores 2 to lead Canucks to 6-4 win over Senators

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

OTTAWA, Ontario — Bo Horvat scored twice and the Vancouver Canucks rallied to beat the Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Tuesday night. Jack Studnicka, Brock Boeser, Ilya Mikheyev and Elias Pettersson also scored for Vancouver, and Connor Garland had two assists. Spencer Martin had 37 saves. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Tim Stutzle, Claude Giroux, Drake Batherson and Travis Hamonic scored for Ottawa, which has lost six straight. Cam Talbot had 22 saves.

Horvat scored from the top of the crease 1:16 into the third period to give the Canucks a 3-2 lead, and Boeser scored on the power play at 8:18 for a two-goal lead.

Stutzle got a power-play goal with 5:57 remaining to pull the Senators within one, a goal at 4-3, but Studnicka capitalized on an Ottawa turnover in its end to push the lead back two two at 5-3 with 5:01 left.

Claude Giroux scored another power-play goal for the Senators with 2:51 to go, but Pettersson had an empty-netter with 45 seconds remaining to cap the scoring.

Advertisement

Ilya Mikheyev also scored for the Canucks (4-6-3), while Spencer Martin made 37 saves for the win.

The Senators got on the scoreboard first just 50 seconds into the game when Alex DeBrincat beat out an icing call, got the puck behind the net and found Batherson alone.

Horvat tied it with 53 seconds left in the period, but Hamonic beat Martin with a point shot just 16 seconds later to put the Senators back ahead.

The Senators put in a dominating performance in the second period that included a 19-8 advantage in shots, but the Canucks got the only goal of the period.

Mikheyev tied it 2-2 with 6:10 remaining as he got a pass from Quinn Hughes and beat Talbot in tight.

WELCOME

The Senators recalled D Jacob Bernard-Docker from Belleville of the AHL and and he made his season debut.

UP NEXT

UP NEXT

Canucks: At Montreal on Wednesday night in the second of a five-game trip.

Senators: At New Jersey on Thursday night to open a two-game trip.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article