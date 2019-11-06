Golden State went 57-25 overall and 27-14 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Warriors shot 49.1% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

AD

Rockets Injuries: Gerald Green: out (left foot), Eric Gordon Jr.: day to day (hamstring), Nene: out (abductor).

Warriors Injuries: Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), D’Angelo Russell: out (ankle), Kevon Looney: out (neuropathy), Draymond Green Sr.: out (left index finger), Jacob Evans III: out (left abductor), Stephen Curry II: out (hand), Alen Smailagic: out (right ankle sprain).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD